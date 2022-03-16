'I won't put work above my family': Mark Wright says he is 'addicted' to his career but would never put it before wife Michelle Keegan in rare interview about his marriage

Mark Wright has admitted he is 'addicted' to his career but insisted his wife Michelle Keegan always comes first in a rare interview about his marriage.

The presenter, 35, told how the couple's relationship can sometimes be affected by their non-traditional careers as they both have to travel a lot.

Speaking on the No Boundaries podcast, Mark said he makes sure he has 'downtime' with Michelle, 34, and said he would never put work before his family.

Couple: Mark Wright has admitted he is 'addicted' to his career but insisted his wife Michelle Keegan always comes first in a rare interview about his marriage

He said: 'Your heart is filled with certain things like a pie chart: family, love, money - if that's it. Mine is work and drive. People love going to the fairground. I love to work.

'I do work hard, but I make sure I have downtime. I've got a wife I love spending time with. She works very hard herself, she's a grafter.

'We make sure we put it into the diary certain times when we have downtime and are together.'

Michelle was in Manchester filming Sky series Brassic at the time Mark recorded the podcast interview.

Loved-up: The presenter, 35, told how the couple's relationship can sometimes be affected by their non-traditional careers as they both have to travel a lot

Speaking about their unique set-up, Mark said: 'We just make it work. There's no rules in life.

'Another thing people say about my relationship - "they're always working, they never see each other" - and we're taught by our parents and grandparents that you marry a person, in your area, she stays at home and cooks and cleans and you go out to work a 9-5. My granddad, that's how he lived his life.

'If I want to go away and work for two weeks, my wife supports that and vice versa. I have enough quality time with my wife, my family, my friends, but I also work hard at the same time.

'When I say I'm addicted to work, I wouldn't put it above my family and friends. No way. They come first.'

Mark and Michelle have been together since 2012 and married in May 2015 in Bury St Edmunds.

Mark said: 'When I say I'm addicted to work, I wouldn't put it above my family and friends. No way. They come first'

The interview comes after Michelle gave fans a glimpse into her holiday of a lifetime to Los Angeles alongside Mark.

The couple lived in the lap of luxury for their California trip as Michelle shared snaps of the stunning views they had from the mansion they stayed in in the Hollywood Hills.

The Our Girl actress walked the length of the terrace as she filmed the sun setting over the Los Angeles basin.

Phenomenal: It comes after Michelle showed off her sun-kissed glow as she slipped into a mint green blazer for a girls night out after returning from LA with Mark

Keeping fit: Mark kept up with his workout routine during his trip to LA

CasuaL: The former TOWIE star sported a navy T-shirt and matching tracksuit bottoms

Career: Along with his presenting work, Mark has his own fitness app Live Wright

Michelle and Mark also met up with some pals during their time in the city and went for drinks in Malibu.

Mark shared a snap of him and Michelle posing with their friends before they headed out on Saturday, gushing in the caption: 'Gang gang…. Last night in LA, trip of a life time. I love my crew!!'

The pair also visited Universal Studios where Michelle asked her followers: 'Am I the only one never to have watched the Harry Potter films?'

The couple also kept up with their fitness routine as they went for a bike ride on the beach while they also enjoyed a ski day at California's Big Bear Lake.

Wow: The couple lived in the lap of luxury for their California trip

Cheers: Michelle and Mark also met up with some pals during their time in the city and went for drinks in Malibu

Mark previously lived in LA when he was working as an entertainment correspondent for showbiz news show Extra.

He returned to the UK in 2019 after deciding he wanted to be closer to his family, with the door said to be left open for him to return to the show if he wants.

Mark previously told The Sun: ''m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.

'It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I'll always be grateful to the show Extra for the opportunity they gave me.'

Sun-soaked: The couple also kept up with their fitness routine as they went for a bike ride on the beach

After touching back down in the UK, Michelle showed off her sun-kissed glow as she slipped into a mint green blazer for a girls night out.

The actress looked sensational in the stylish number that put her long legs on full display.

Elevating her height in a pair of strappy nude heels, she carried her essentials in a small green handbag.

Trip: The pair also visited Universal Studios where Michelle asked her followers: 'Am I the only one never to have watched the Harry Potter films?'

Her chocolate locks were styled in loose waves, and she wore a full face of glamorous makeup to accentuate her pretty features.

Captioning the stunning snap on Instagram, the Our Girl star wrote: 'Girls night ready'.