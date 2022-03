Bachelor in Paradise couple Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch ended up engaged on the show’s season 7 finale, but are they still together in 2022?. Although they were smitten with one another when the season aired in August 2021, the couple experienced a few bumps along the road. Mari wasn’t ready to commit fully to a relationship with Kenny, as she wanted to keep her options open. As a result, Kenny did the same and was briefly linked to fellow cast members Demi Burnett and Tia Booth but quickly realized Mari was the only one for him.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO