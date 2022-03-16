ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran delivers heartfelt tribute to close friend Shane Warne and recalls how the pair first met in emotional interview on The Project: 'He was such a lovely person inside and out'

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ed Sheeran delivered an emotional tribute to his close friend Shane Warne during Wednesday night's episode of The Project.

The British musician, 31 - who has just announced his 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand - described the cricket legend as 'a lovely person inside and out' as he recalled the moment the pair first met.

Ed's tribute comes almost two weeks after news broke that Shane died of 'natural causes' in Koh Samui, Thailand, while he was on holiday with his friends at age 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PmTn_0egki34t00
Loss: Ed Sheeran delivered an emotional tribute to his close friend Shane Warne during Wednesday night's episode of The Project

After host Carrie Bickmore asked how the pair became so close, Ed said: 'We met in 2014, when I was doing the Logies. He was staying at the hotel next to me, and do you remember he had that club at Crown?'

He was referring to Warne's venue Club 23 in Melbourne, which closed in 2019.

'He took me and my friends there, and that was like the first time I'd hung out with him,' Ed smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161mlF_0egki34t00
Friend: The British musician, 31 - who has just announced his 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand - described the cricket legend as 'a lovely person inside and out' as he recalled the moment the pair first met 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGGjV_0egki34t00
'You guys know - the heart of that bloke was so big, and he's just such a lovely person inside and out,' he recalled

'Then - mate, he used to do some really amazing things. I've got some friends that are huge into cricket, and he just offered one day like, "Do you want me to take them to the nets at Lord's [in London]?"

'You guys know - the heart of that bloke was so big, and he's just such a lovely person inside and out. There's so many stories like that.'

Ed then recalled a fond memory of Shane from 2015, when the Shape Of You hitmaker was doing his first ever Australian stadium tour.

'He took me in the nets at the MCG. He was bowling against my dad, and my dad was doing the hits and everything,' he laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARvHY_0egki34t00
Happy times: The pair were last pictured together in April 2021 after the singer had a boys' night out in Melbourne with Shane and his son Jackson

'Then I sort of whispered to him, "Give him one proper Shane Warne ball" - man, they fly don't they! They really fly.'

Ed also paid tribute to music mogul Michael Gudinski, who died at the age of 68 in March last year.

Ed has previously described the Australian record executive as his friend and mentor, and even dedicated his most recent album to him following his passing.

The singer will play his first ever gig at the Melbourne Cricket Ground [MCG] as part of his + – = ÷ x Tour, also known as The Mathematics Tour, next year.

'It's kind of weird as we booked the dates and it's the anniversary of his passing on the date,' he said of Michael.

'It's going to be an emotional day, but it's going to be amazing and I'm so proud to be able to play it. I wish he could see it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiYcT_0egki34t00
Tribute: He also paid tribute to music mogul Michael Gudinski, who died at the age of 68 in March last year (pictured together)

Shane Warne died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. He died from 'natural causes', an autopsy concluded.

Four friends who were staying with Shane battled to save his life for 20 minutes after he was found unconscious in a villa in their Koh Samui resort.

Thai police said that he was staying in the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food at around 5pm local time he was found to be unresponsive.

Shane's manager separately confirmed his death, saying the father of three could not be revived.

Warne became a global star in 1993 by bowling out Mike Gatting with the so-called 'Ball of the Century' - his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to get 708 test wickets, tormenting teams all over the world, especially Australia's great rival England.

The cricketer's body arrived from Thailand into Australia on Thursday.

A private memorial is expected to be held on March 20.

A state funeral will be held on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with as many of Warne's fans as possible to be allowed to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDh7v_0egki34t00
Passing: Warne died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. He died from 'natural causes', an autopsy concluded. Pictured on Good Morning Britain in London in October 2018

