Chromebook deals and student laptop deals make great options for anybody looking for a laptop on a budget, and perhaps the most affordable option we’ve come across is at Best Buy today, where the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is going for a head-turning price of just $97. That’s a savings of $122 from its already affordable regular price of $219, and you can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade in. Free shipping is included, and an additional hot offer, for 25% off, is a mouse to go with your new Chromebook as well.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO