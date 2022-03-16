ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Frees British Charity Worker After Six Years in Detention

By Philippe Naughton
 2 days ago
A British-Iranian charity worker arrested six years ago while on holiday in Tehran and accused of fomenting an anti-government plot, has been freed after the U.K. reportedly agreed to release $500 million in frozen Iranian assets....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#British#Iranian#House#Fars
