It feels like Netflix has been rather trigger-happy of late, with scarcely a day going by without a new announcement of the streamer wielding the ax and canceling something. In recent days, sci-fi epic Another Life, hugely acclaimed family-drama The Baby-Sitters Club and the Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy Never Have I Ever have all been kicked to the curb. The streaming giant is tightening its belt as it faces an ever-more crowded market in the competition to keep and gain new subscribers.

