Shalanda Young Confirmed As 1st Black Woman To Lead White House Budget

Shalanda Young made history Tuesday (March 15), after the Senate confirmed her to lead the White House Budget Office, becoming the first Black woman in US History to serve in this key role.



Young received bipartisan support in the 61-36 vote and has served as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget over the last year . The OMB oversees all of the development and execution of the budget, which wields critical influence over the President's agenda.



"Another glass ceiling shattered by a remarkable member of the President's historic Cabinet," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of Young's confirmation during a speech on Monday (March 14) ahead of the Senate vote, CNN reported.

" It shouldn't have take this long to confirm someone as obviously qualified as Shalanda Young . She's been leading the OMB for nearly a year. She knows the budget and appropriation process like the back of her hand. She's proven capable of working with Republicans and Democrats alike," Schumer continued. "And it was through her guidance the administration notched some of its biggest victories including the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill."

Young was confirmed by the Senate to serve as deputy director in March 2021 and climbed to the top role after Neera Tanden 's nomination was withdrawn due to a lack of support in the Senate. President Joe Biden officially nominated Young nearly nine months after.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is no stranger to making history. She was also the first Black woman to serve as the staff director of the House Appropriations Committee where she worked for more than 14 years before taking over as staff director in 2017.

This was the last Cabinet position level to be filled since Biden took office.

