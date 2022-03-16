An Evening With… Andrew Garfield! Actor looks dapper in a baby blue suit as he receives a standing ovation for his sell out show at Film Independent event

Andrew Garfield put on a dapper display as he stepped out at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actor looked sharp in the baby blue suit with satin shirt for his sell out Film Independent event at the Beverly Hills campus.

The star received a standing ovation as he walked out on stage for his hotly anticipated show - An Evening With… Andrew Garfield.

The Tony Award-winning actor cut a smart figure as he took to the stage for the intimate event as he wore his signature curly hair combed back.

Andrew oozed confidence as he gave diehard fans a glimpse of his successful career to date.

The cosy evening saw the Spider-Man actor rewind through his career leading up to and including the incredible year of performances he’s graced movie screens with so far.

The stars resume has seen him appear in several independent films to blockbusters – topping it all off with an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!.

The Oscar nominee has captivated global audiences with his transformative performances spanning feature films and notable theatre productions.

Attending Arts Circle Members got to enjoy an intimate pre-reception on The Wallis campus ahead of the hotly anticipated event.

Enthusiastic: The actor appeared to be on his best form on the night

Interaction: The actor appeared to be happy to get involved with attendees on the night

Imitate: Andrew spoke candidly to Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger on the night

The momentous night comes as Andrew had to wipe away the tears while accepting the Spotlight Awards at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards earlier this month.

The film producer was announced to receive the award in early February, honoring his career that personifies, 'an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design.

Andrew broke down in tears while accepting the award at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Andrew stepped out in a stylish black-on-black suit with a black coat featuring a silver lapel pin.

He also wore a black dress shirt with a silver watch on his left wrist and a silver bracelet on his right wrist.

He completed his look with black pants and shiny black shoes.

Andrew was presented the award by his tick, tick... BOOM! co-star Judith Light, who called him, 'extraordinary, infinitely talented and wildly generous.'

The actor began his speech by saying he was, 'so angry' and 'so upset' because he, 'wasn't supposed to cry this evening,' while wiping tears away.

'To be honored by the angel on Earth that is Judith Light is a moment that will keep me going for the next 30 years,' he continued.

He kept wiping tears away and said he was, 'just so surprisingly overwhelmed and touched' by receiving the honor.

Garfield won a Golden Globe for his performance as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick... BOOM! and he's a front runner for the Best Actor Oscar.

He will go up against Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Will Smith (King Richard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog).

Andrew also starred in the critically-acclaimed The Eyes of Tammy Faye earlier this year, and had a beloved return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor will be returning to the small screen with new series Under the Banner of Heaven, where he stars as a devout detective whose faith is tested.

He also stars in the miniseries Brideshead Revisited with Ralph Fiennes, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Joe Alwyn.

Andrew and Judith: Andrew and Judith Light pose on the red carpet at the 24th Annual CDGA Awards