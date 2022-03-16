ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Redmayne cuts a smart figure in a grey suit while Jessie Buckley looks chic in checkered ensemble as they get Best Actor and Best Actress nods for 2022 Olivier Theatre Awards

By Kate Dennett, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne cut smart figures after they received nods in the best actress and best actor categories at the 2022 Olivier Theatre Awards.

The Irish actress, 32, showed off her sensational sense of style as she attended the 2022 Olivier Awards nominations event at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Wednesday.

She donned black checkered trousers adorned with a fuchsia pink stripe, which she paired with a collared white shirt with puffed sleeves and a casual pair of black sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OeAG_0egkgdDa00
Nominated: Jessie Buckley showed off her sensational sense of style as she attended the 2022 Olivier Awards nominations event at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEnh1_0egkgdDa00
Smart: Her co-star Cabaret star Eddie, 40, looked dapper in a tailored grey checkered suit and patent black shoes while he styled his short brunette locks in a spiky style

Jessie, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, flaunted her natural beauty with a nude palette of make-up.

She completed her stylish look by wearing her choppy brunette tresses in her signature fringed bob style.

Her co-star Cabaret star Eddie, 40, looked dapper in a Polo Ralph Lauren grey plaid wool suit and patent black shoes while he styled his short brunette locks in a spiky style.

Eddie received a nod in the Best Actor in a Musical category for his role as Emcee, who narrates the show, in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bl02J_0egkgdDa00
Vibrant: Jessie donned black checkered trousers adorned with a fuchsia pink stripe, which she paired with a collared white shirt with puffed sleeves and a casual pair of black sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JtSK_0egkgdDa00
Beauty: Jessie appeared to be in excellent spirits as she flaunted her natural beauty with a nude palette of make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Mwbq_0egkgdDa00
Olivier Awards: Jessie has been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLO7K_0egkgdDa00
Joy: Jessie appeared to be in good spirits as she struck a series of poses at the event

He will face competition on the night from Olly Dobson for the musical adaptation of Back To The Future, Arinze Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes.

Cabaret has swept the board in the 2022 Olivier Theatre Award nominations, receiving a total of 11 nominations across all the categories.

Elliot Levey received recognition for his role as Herr Schultz, being nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Attending the nominations press event, Elliot, 48, cut a dapper figure in a black tweed suit, which he paired with a vibrant gold tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLOOT_0egkgdDa00
Nod: Eddie received a nomination in the Best Actor in a Musical category for Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zeuqt_0egkgdDa00
Theatre: Eddie plays Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies who narrates the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOOxL_0egkgdDa00
Actor: He will face competition from Olly Dobson for Back To The Future, Arinze Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrcgT_0egkgdDa00
Stars: Jessie Buckley played Sally Bowles while Eddie played the sinister Emcee in the latest revival of the Berlin nightclub musical Cabaret
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUd6z_0egkgdDa00
Playful: Eddie struck a series of poses as he joined his Cabaret cast-mates at the press event in central London

He is up against Clive Carter, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre, who looked sensational in a black suit, while he added a pop of colour to his outfit with a gold paisley patterned scarf.

Elsewhere, Liza Sadovy, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her role in Cabaret, looked sensational in an oversized black dress.

She wore the stylish ensemble under a cropped black jacket and completed the look with a pair of chunky boots, while she wore her brunette locks in a messy up-do.

Julia Cheng also received a nod as Best Theatre Choreographer for the latest adaption of Cabaret.

Up against Jessie Buckley in the Best Actress category is Beverley Knight, who received a nomination for The Drifters Girl, and Stephanie McKeon for Frozen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TmKZ_0egkgdDa00
Nominated: Eddie is up against the likes of Arinze Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtWYw_0egkgdDa00
Dapper: Attending the nominations press event, Elliot, 48, cut a smart figure in a black tweed suit, which he paired with a vibrant gold tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxdxa_0egkgdDa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zri4R_0egkgdDa00
Cabaret: Elliot Levey received recognition for his role as Herr Schultz, being nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbMLv_0egkgdDa00
Recognition: His co-star Liza Sadovy, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her role in Cabaret, looked sensational in an oversized black dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21s9Sw_0egkgdDa00
Edgy: Liza showed off her unique sense of style in her all-black ensemble 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhDRK_0egkgdDa00
Impressive! Cabaret has swept the board in the 2022 Olivier Theatre Award nominations, receiving a total of 11 nominations across all the categories

Beverley showed off her sensational physique in a plunging white mini dress, which she paired with silver cowboy-style boots.

She accessorised her look with an array of chunky silver and green jewellery, while she let her brunette locks cascade naturally across her shoulders.

Elsewhere, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, who received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as the stepmother in Cinderella, stunned in an all-black ensemble.

She appeared to be in excellent spirits as she posed in a satin jumpsuit and a pair of indigo heeled boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enNbD_0egkgdDa00
Nominations: Up against Jessie Buckley in the Best Actress category is Beverley Knight, who received a nomination for The Drifters Girl, and Stephanie McKeon for Frozen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWAsH_0egkgdDa00
Stylish: Beverley showed off her sensational physique in a plunging white mini dress, which she paired with silver cowboy-style boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNbNS_0egkgdDa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bLOS_0egkgdDa00
All smiles: Liza Sadovy, Elliot Level, Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Omari Douglas at the Olivier Awards 2022 nominations press event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350P3K_0egkgdDa00
Recognised: Clive Carter was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7fur_0egkgdDa00
Style: He looked sensational in a black suit, while he added a pop of colour to his outfit with a gold paisley patterned scarf and red and black nail polish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czJMD_0egkgdDa00
Group: Tom Larkin, Fred Davies, Scarlet Wilderink, Habib Nasib Nader, Daisy Franks, Tom Stacy and Romina Hytten attend The Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations press event

The actress showcased her natural good looks with a smokey-eye make-up palette and a slick of rouge lipstick, while she wore her short chocolate locks in a choppy bob.

Omari Douglas looked effortlessly stylish in a metallic satin shirt and trousers, while he framed his face with a pair of orange glasses.

Omari has received a Best Actor nod for his role in Constellations, as well as Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies, Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart and Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi.

Hiran put on a vibrant display in a blue and red patterned shirt, which he paired with a pair of cream trousers at the nominations press event.

Meanwhile, Lily Allen and Emma Corrin are going head-to-head at the 2022 Olivier Theatre Awards after they were both nominated in the Best Actress category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDApC_0egkgdDa00
Gorgeous: Elsewhere, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the stepmother in Cinderella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XUsF_0egkgdDa00
Wow! Victoria appeared to be in excellent spirits as she posed in a satin jumpsuit and a pair of indigo heeled boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjJMS_0egkgdDa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWtpI_0egkgdDa00
Amazing: The actress showcased her natural good looks with a smokey-eye make-up palette and a slick of rouge lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6Q9W_0egkgdDa00
Good look: The actress wore her short chocolate locks in a choppy bob at the nominations evnet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdted_0egkgdDa00
Chic: Omari Douglas looked effortlessly stylish in a metallic satin shirt and trousers, while he framed his face with a pair of orange glasses

The Crown star Emma Corrin, 26, has been nominated for her role in Anna X alongside singer Lily, 36, for her theatrical debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, Sheila Atim, 31, for Constellations and Cush Jumbo, 36, for Hamlet.

While for Best Actress in a Musical, musical veteran Sutton Foster has received a nomination for her role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, for which she previously won a Tony award.

Leading the pack with 11 nominations across the board is the musical revival of Cabaret, which transformed the West End's Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club.

Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre and the classic musical revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre follow, with nine nominations each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zm5Q_0egkgdDa00
Awards: Omari has received a Best Actor nod for his role in Constellations, as well as Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies and Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRdVr_0egkgdDa00
Pals: Michael Longhurst, Omari Douglas and Sheila Atim attend The Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations Press Event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn7OY_0egkgdDa00
Cast: Omari poses with Cabaret cast members Liza Sadovy, Elliot Level, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ya2o_0egkgdDa00
Best Actor nod: Hiran Abeysekera put on a vibrant display in a blue and red patterned shirt, which he paired with a pair of cream trousers at the nominations press event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOHlO_0egkgdDa00
More awards: Julia Cheng also received a nod as Best Theatre Choreographer for the latest adaption of Cabaret, while Nick Lidster was nominated for Best Sound Design
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bobzM_0egkgdDa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiLTG_0egkgdDa00
Casual: The Cabaret choreographer looked effortlessly chic in an oversized blue shirt and distressed blue jeans, which she paired with a red rain jacket and a matching beret 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AJmw_0egkgdDa00
Sweeping the board: Tom Scutt received recognition for Costume Design for his work on Cabaret
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6o7T_0egkgdDa00
Cabaret: Isabella Byrd received a nod for Best Lighting Design, while Rebecca Frecknall was nominated for Best Director
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T759S_0egkgdDa00

The coveted Best New Musical Award will see five popular productions compete for the gong, including the stage adaptation of cult 1980s film Back To The Future and the theatre version of Disney's Frozen.

The Drifters Girl, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical are all also up for the award.

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noel Coward Theatre, Best Of Enemies at Young Vic, Cruise at Duchess Theatre and Life Of Pi are all up for the Best Play gong.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: 'I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBqeL_0egkgdDa00
High praise: Lily's production, which opened on August 3, received high praise from critics who applauded the 'macabre playfulness' of the production and her stellar stage presence

'This year's fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London's world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector.

'After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents.

'I'm sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric.'

The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 10 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Olivier Theatre Award Nominations

BEST ACTOR

Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier

Omari Douglas for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Allen for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Sheila Atim for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Emma Corrin for Anna X at Harold Pinter Theatre

Cush Jumbo for Hamlet at Young Vic

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Olly Dobson for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Arinzé Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Sutton Foster for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Beverley Knight for The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

Stephanie McKeon for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Clive Carter for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Hugh Coles for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Gary Wilmot for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Gabrielle Brooks for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Cinderella at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Carly Mercedes Dyer for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Billionaire Boy at Garrick Theatre

Dragons And Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

What The Ladybird Heard at Palace Theatre

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

BEST NEW PLAY

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

Cruise at Duchess Theatre

Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

A Number at The Old Vic

Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier

The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

NOËL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

The Choir Of Man at Arts Theatre

Pantoland At The Palladium at The London Palladium

Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre

The Shark Is Broken at Ambassadors Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Spring Awakening at Almeida Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jon Morrell for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Christopher Oram for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

D&B AUDIOTECHNIK AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ian Dickinson for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Carolyn Downing for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Gareth Owen for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican Theatre

Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre

Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham's Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Finn Caldwell for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Julia Cheng for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Sonya Tayeh for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Derek McLane for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Isabella Byrd for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Tim Lutkin for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House

takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler's Wells

Dancers for NDT2 Tour at Sadler's Wells

Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells

Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler's Wells

Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler's Wells

Transverse Orientation by Dimitris Papaioannou at Dance Umbrella / Sadler's Wells

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Jenůfa at Royal Opera House

Theodora at Royal Opera House

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

10 Nights at Bush Theatre

Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre

Old Bridge at Bush Theatre

A Place For We at Park Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Michael Longhurst for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Max Webster for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

