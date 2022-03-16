ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes-Led Adaptation Sets Apple TV+ Release Date — First Look

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P91x6_0egkgbS800

It’s rough seas ahead for Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes .

Apple TV+ on Wednesday announced that limited series The Essex Serpent will premiere Friday, May 13, with its first two episodes. Subsequent installments will unspool weekly.

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry and set in Victorian England, the six-part drama follows London widow Cora Seaborne ( Homeland ‘s Danes) “who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent,” according to the official synopsis. “She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar ( Loki ‘s Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.” Frank Dillane ( Fear the Walking Dead ), Clémence Poésy ( The Tunnel ) and Hayley Squires (Collateral) co-star.

The previously announced project hails from writer Anna Symon ( Mrs. Wilson ) and fellow BAFTA nominee Clio Bernard ( Dark River ), who directed all six episodes.

Hiddleston is currently in between seasons of Disney+’s Loki , which was renewed for Season 2 in July. Danes, meanwhile, is also attached to FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble adaptation, which is earmarked for Hulu.

In addition to The Essex Serpent , Apple TV+’s spring slate includes WeCrashed (starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway and releasing Friday, March 18); Pachinko (based on the acclaimed novel of the same name and releasing Friday, March 25); Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman and releasing Friday, April 1); and Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss and releasing Friday, April 29).

Scroll down to see an additional first-look photo of Danes and Hiddleston side by side, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding The Essex Serpent to your Apple TV+ watchlist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJaFf_0egkgbS800

People

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are one truly Marvel-ous couple. On March 13, the Loki actor, 41, and The Marvels actress, 37, made a rare appearance together as they attended the 2022 BAFTAs hand-in-hand. The duo first met while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal, and have kept their relationship...
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
tvinsider.com

‘The Penguin’: HBO Max Officially Orders ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

The Batman has only been in theaters for a few days and already HBO Max is giving the green light to its previously teased spinoff, The Penguin. The straight-to-series order will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, who was introduced in The Batman, as he leads the DC drama expanding on the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures. For now, The Penguin is a working title and is subject to change as the creative process gets underway.
