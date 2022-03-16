ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer Turns Life Upside-Down For Union Family

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhUCz_0egkgSST00
Jayden Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

This time last year, Jayden Reyes of Union was like any other boy his age. He loved to play sports, ride his bike and hang out with friends and family.

His life changed late in the year, though, when he was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer: Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor. The time he spent doing what he loved was spent undergoing cancer treatments.

His mom's life changed, too.

Arisai Cotto-Reyes is unable to work, as she is caring for her son at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, five days a week for a year of chemo, radiation and surgeries.

A GoFundMe page was launched by family friend Sara Henriques to help make ends meet had raised more than $6,400 as of Wednesday, March 16.

Jayden's insurance only covers 70% of the treatments, and his mom is responsible for the remaining 30% — along with gas, tolls, parking and medications, Henriques writes.

Cotto-Reyes doesn't have a lot of options. Henriques hopes that the GoFundMe page will lighten her friend's load.

"My hope with setting up this Fundraiser is that we can ease the financial burden on the family through this difficult time," she writes. "This is where I am asking for any support you can give, no donation amount is too little. All funds raised will go directly to Jayden's medical costs and related travel expenses for Arisai."

