Marlton News

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an "incident" in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials. The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation. The Joint Rescue...
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station early Saturday wearing bright yellow suits trimmed in blue -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The cosmonauts were the first new arrivals at the station since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, The Associated Press reported. Cosmonaut...
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities investigating a fiery head-on crash in West Texas don’t know why a 13-year-old boy was driving while his father sat in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger van, killing nine people.
NEW DELHI, March 19 (Reuters) - India's oil imports from the United States will rise by 11% this year, officials said on Saturday, as the severely energy-deficient country looks to secure supplies from producers around the world, including heavily sanctioned Russia. The surge in oil prices following Russia's invasion of...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski got the defensive improvement he wanted to start the NCAA Tournament after some shaky performances down the stretch of his final season. Duke began the retiring Hall of Famer’s last journey through the brackets with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 on...
Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn....
