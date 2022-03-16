ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Police officer in Moss Point is fired after internal probe

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A police officer in Moss Point has been fired after an internal investigation, authorities said.

The officer was terminated on Tuesday, Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley learned from another law enforcement agency that a Moss Point officer was accused of taking property and converting it to his own use, WLBT-TV reported. The investigation revealed that while the arresting officer was doing paperwork, property was taken from a suspect’s personal property bag, Ashley said.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating. No charges against the officer, whose name wasn’t released, have been announced.

