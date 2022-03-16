Local hospital hiring nurses, other positions
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Belmont Pines Hospital is hosting an on-site hiring event from 9 a.m. to Noon in Youngstown.
There will be interviews and on-the-spot offers for RN, LPN, and Business Office positions.
They will offer sign on bonuses, full benefits and tuition reimbursement.
