Youngstown, OH

Local hospital hiring nurses, other positions

By Brandy Johanntges
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Belmont Pines Hospital is hosting an on-site hiring event from 9 a.m. to Noon in Youngstown.

There will be interviews and on-the-spot offers for RN, LPN, and Business Office positions.

They will offer sign on bonuses, full benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Bring a copy of your resume and a face mask.

