Boston man pleads guilty in slaying of food delivery driver

BOSTON (AP) — One of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston food delivery driver has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Tyler Sales, 26, also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of a firearm and armed assault with an intent to rob in the October 2018 death of Raymond Holloway-Creighton, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Sales was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, a term he will start serving once he has completed a current period of incarceration expected to end in September 2023.

Holloway-Creighton, 26, was delivering for DoorDash and Grubhub on his motorized scooter in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2018, prosecutors said.

Sales and his alleged accomplices had been out on their motorized scooters looking for other scooters to steal, prosecutors said. Sales pulled up behind the victim at about 3:30 a.m. and shot him once in the back, authorities said.

“The cold bloodedness of this crime is shocking,” Hayden said in a statement. “The victim, a hard worker and new father, was trying to provide for his family and his life was cut short simply out of desire to steal his scooter.”