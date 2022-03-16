Sana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $355.9 million, or $2.14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANA