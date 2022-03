Georgia lawmakers waded through dozens of bills at a key deadline. Tuesday was crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber. Lawmakers rejected legalizing horse racing, while they had yet to vote late Tuesday on changes to voting laws. Some key proposals had moved forward earlier, like a mental health reform measure. Measures that had failed earlier included a proposal to loosen the state’s hands-free cellphone law for drivers. Because of legislative rules, it’s still possible for lawmakers to later resurrect many proposals that don’t pass on Tuesday.

