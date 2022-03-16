ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

River review – spectacular montage-doc goes to work on gushing waters

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuyXd_0egkdlFB00
The Orinoco river near La Esmeralda. Photograph: Yann Arthus-Bertrand/Altitude

Australian director Jennifer Peedom had a huge hit with her 2017 documentary Mountain , descanting on the majesty of mountains. I found myself carried along by its admittedly gushy mix of great cinematography, swirling orchestral score, sonorous voiceover from Willem Dafoe and prose-poetic script by Robert Macfarlane. Peedom has now done it again, this time on the subject of rivers with the usual montage of powerful images.

Visually rich though it still is, I have to admit to being a bit restless with this kind of globalist Imax-style docu-fantasia – a hangover, maybe, from the success of Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life . The droning observations can be platitudinous and verging on insufferable. “The world’s great cities all have a river at their heart!” intones Dafoe. (Suck it, Brussels and Milan!) This film has a story, of sorts, to tell: once we let rivers alone, worshipped them, and allowed their course to determine where human settlements appeared. Now we dam and re-route them and use them to generate clean energy, though at the cost of damaging the flood plain.

As the river reaches the ocean, Dafoe wonderingly observes: “Its spirit is now lost for ever … but its death in the ocean is only the beginning of its reincarnation.” This kind of religiose incantation becomes wearing after a while, and it is exasperating when the film does not specify which rivers, in which countries, we are looking at. This becomes a particular problem when we see examples of derelict dams being dynamited, the water rushing forth and the river reborn. Which rivers are these? What specific environmental problems was the dam causing, and when did the politicians decide the energy gain wasn’t worth it? We don’t discover. But it’s still an impressive visual event for the big screen.

• River is released on 18 March in cinemas.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Terrence Malick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Green Energy#Flood Plain#Australian#Globalist Imax
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The Guardian

198K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy