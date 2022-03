If you receive an email or have recently received an email from Facebook telling you to enable Facebook Protect, or you will be locked out of your account, don't worry. The email is indeed from Facebook, and it isn't a phishing attempt, as many have thought. Facebook recently began sending such emails to some of its users (via Android Police). Facebook Protect is an additional level of security for higher-risk accounts like journalists and activists, and is currently available only for some users.

INTERNET ・ 16 DAYS AGO