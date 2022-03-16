ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Own Kid Rock's Former 2005 Ford GT

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRrjk_0egkbnDt00

American's favorite supercar was once owned by the performer.

Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rudto_0egkbnDt00

Built as a performance powerhouse, the 2005 Ford GT’s heartbeat is supplied by 5.4-liter V8, topped with a twin-screw Eaton supercharger. With this setup, the car generates 550-horsepower and 500 lb/ft of torque and is shifted via a Ricardo 6-speed manual transmission. Functional rear scoops feed air into the hungry engine, and a helical limited-slip differential transfers the power to the ground. A stiff construction is necessary for a car of this caliber, so the car was given a lightweight aluminum space frame and body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O97aa_0egkbnDt00

Dashing from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, the Ford GT was given a top speed at almost 200 miles per hour. With all of that power on tap, stopping power is just as important. Big Brembo four-piston aluminum brake calipers work in conjunction with cross-drilled and vented rotors do the job with ease. Alloy BBS wheels (18-inch front, 19-inch rear) wrapped with Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber sit on all four corners. While performance is the key ingredient, the GT also comes standard with a Macintosh sound system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACMcm_0egkbnDt00

Comments / 1

Related
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
Motorious

Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen. Classic cars are the most simultaneously beloved and abused vehicles on the American performance car market. Usually, you'll see the cars either wholly restored on the drag strip or car show or rotting away in some abandoned garage. Some of those muscle cars aren't even given the luxury of enclosed storage space and end up rotting away in the outdoors. Of course, we certainly can't judge the owners for this as quite a few circumstances could have led to something like it, but it is still a sorrowful sight for us car enthusiasts. Here is a prime example of what happens when life hits you where it hurts, in your muscle cars.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Big Block Mercury Cougar Rocks And Rolls

This classic American muscle car is a legendary dragster with a massive V8 engine under the hood. The Mercury Cougar is possibly one of the most fantastic luxury muscle cars to wear the American flag because of its unique style and relatively underground following. Everything from the straight body line above the rear fender to the vinyl top made this car incredibly controversial in the automotive enthusiast community. Some people would say it's not for them, but those who appreciate the car for its refined beauty understand just how unique these cars are. That's precisely why it's so cool to see this car running around the streets of Los Angeles boasting a flamboyant exhaust note unlike any other Cougar in the mainstream.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gt Racing#Performance Car#Vehicles#American#Goodyear Eagle F1
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
Motorious

Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

Classic muscle cars have gathered the attention of the public for quite some time now for being rare, high performance, and wickedly valuable vehicles. Many enthusiasts will go searching for one of these relics of power, restore it, turn it into a drag car, or build it to fit a myriad of other aspirations the owner might have. The big issue with these cars is the rarity, the majority of classic muscle cars are found either rotting away on the side of the road, in a field, or at an insanely high price for a +25-year-old car. There lies, however, a haven for classic b -body Mopars and even some Chevys in an old Chevy dealership.
CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1979 Camaro Z28 Has A Stroker Engine And Manual Transmission

You could be the new owner of this incredibly powerful Z28 Camaro from the greatest generation of pony cars!. The second-generation Camaro is widely regarded as the ultimate American pony car for its looks, sleek design, tight handling, and powerful V8 engine. While you may argue in favor of the Mustang in the late 1960s, the 1970s were all about GM as they seemed to be the only ones who gave a damn about going fast and looking good while they did it. Unlike the Mustang, the first generation was a little too broad of a concept as it tried to do everything all at once and seemed to not have a clear direction in terms of design. However, by the time gen two was set to take the stage, engineers at Chevy knew precisely what they wanted, so they went full throttle and stole the spotlight.
GAS PRICE
Motorious

ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

Normally we don’t cover boats on Motorious since we’re all about collector cars, both of the classic and modern variety. However, when we ran across this 2,700-horsepower ZR48 Corvette Boat we had to make an exception. It’s long, sleek, and probably what Batman would use on the open water, especially considering as you’ll see in the video it can get away from the police with ease.
CARS
TheStreet

Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

The race to win over consumers eager to convert to electric vehicles is about to heat up once again. The SUV market, one of the most lucrative and competitive, is about to welcome a new competitor, and not the least. Their name will undoubtedly push or even encourage the current leaders -- Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and to a lesser extent Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report -- to redouble their efforts.
CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
Motorious

Rare 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe L88 4-Speed Is One Of 116

This unique Corvette is the epitome of 1960s style and now its aim is to show the world what true performance means. The C3 Corvette was an excellent car for its time because of the extraordinary performance and style it had to offer. Initially, people looked at this car the same way many GM fans see the new C8' Vette, but now the vehicle lives as an iconic piece of American automotive history. This was GM's flagship sports car in the late 1960s up to the early 1980s. Throughout that time, the Corvette was the only GM vehicle not significantly negatively impacted by the '73 oil crisis. Of course, this particular vehicle was a time when the impending economic tragedy wasn't even a thought in enthusiasts' heads. This is a unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette that boasts one of Chevy's best power plants to make it a super rare find for any classic car enthusiast.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy