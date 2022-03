BAY CITY, MI — Bay Valley Resort & Conference Center has closed unexpectedly for renovations, disrupting plans for at least one area high school prom and one wedding. Wendi Barber, event coordinator for Trillium Banquet Center and Timbers Bar & Grill in Saginaw Township, said she has already received a call from a bride planning a wedding at Bay Valley this fall. Barber said she’s working with the bride to plan an event that is as close to her original wedding date as possible.

