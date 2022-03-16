Nearing records on a warm and sunny Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday “fun day” was warm and beautiful in Baltimore. Morning showers and some very widely scattered showers gave way to a gorgeous afternoon. In fact, there were a few peeks of sunshine. But the temperatures still have people talking. Sunday temperatures were between 76 degrees and 80 degrees. On Monday, there could be a chance of rain. That rain may arrive in the mid-afternoon or possibly in the early bedtime hours. This rain is the cause and effect of a cold front crossing the Mid-Atlantic region. So it won’t be a ton of rain. And temperatures will get even “cooler on Tuesday” but they will still be many degrees above average. The Baltimore area will see the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday. But it will take until next weekend to string together two of those 40 degrees days in a row—upper 40 degrees at that. A quick reminder: this is the last week of standard time. This time next week, people will have moved their clocks up an hour for Daylight Saving Time. The upside to that change is that the sun will hang in the sky a bit longer. It will dip below the horizon tonight at 6:04 p.m. Next Sunday evening, sunset will occur at 7:12 p.m.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO