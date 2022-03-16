ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nearing records on a warm and sunny Wednesday

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday could be the warmest day of the year so far. Currently that belongs to Saturday, March 5th when we got into the middle 60s. 60s look pretty good for everyone today with even a chance at the upper 60s. Upper 60s would get close to records. The...

KTVZ

Mostly sunny and warm, but that changes soon

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night, but we will be staying dry. Lows will dip to the low 30s and winds will turn light out of the south. We will be in the mid-60s for highs on Saturday, but this will also be quite the day of change. Clouds will thicken in the afternoon and deliver a chance of some late-afternoon and evening showers. That will turn to a chance of mixed showers as lows dip to the low to mid-30s. We will get a short break in the showers Sunday afternoon. We will also see cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 50s.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny with record highs likely

Sunny skies with rain unlikely today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Likely a new record high today in Tampa. Mostly clear tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.
MyStateline.com

Sunny Tuesday & Wednesday, Snow Chances Late Thursday

Ahead of the sunshine that lies ahead, Tuesday does begin with a bit of chill. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are sitting 10° to 20° cooler compared to the temperatures felt Monday morning. Before you take that first step out the door, it would be wise to put on an extra layer or two. Otherwise, have those sunglasses on hand as well as the Stateline will see wall-to-wall sunshine after the sun rises.
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny for Friday, warm weather and rain in forecast

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the rest of Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with temperatures in the mid 40's. It will warm back up for the weekend as temps are expecting to climb to the 60's and 70's by Sunday. The warm weather will bring some precipitation as there is a chance for showers Sunday through Tuesday.
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Friday: sunny with a high near 35

Friday in Loveland will be sunny, with a high temperature around 35, according to the National Weather Service. With light and variable wind of 5 to 8 mph in the morning, wind chill values could be as low as 4 degrees below zero.The overnight low will be near 16. Saturday...
KSNT

Beautiful weather for Tuesday before a windy and warm Wednesday

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We’ll have calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s!. Tonight, expect mild temperatures in the middle 40s for lows as our winds pick up out of the south. We’ll stay mainly clear through the night and most of...
WLFI.com

A wonderful sunny and warm day ahead with a soggy end to the workweek

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! There are some areas of light patchy fog but will begin lift as soon as the sun comes up. Overall, it's going to be absolutely fantastic outside today! High temperatures are going to soar up into the lower 70s today with mostly sunny and clear skies. Maybe a few puffy cumulus clouds building in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny, warm Friday before some showers move in Saturday

The warmer than normal pattern continues into the end of the week, with the warmest temperatures on Friday. Big changes follow for the weekend as the next system moves in. Some early fog and low clouds giving way to partly sunny skies today. The big story will be the warmer temperatures in the afternoon...some spots reaching the mid/upper 60s away from the coast and far north).
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Sees Record-Tying Warm Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday “fun day” was warm and beautiful in Baltimore. Morning showers and some very widely scattered showers gave way to a gorgeous afternoon. In fact, there were a few peeks of sunshine. But the temperatures still have people talking. Sunday temperatures were between 76 degrees and 80 degrees. On Monday, there could be a chance of rain. That rain may arrive in the mid-afternoon or possibly in the early bedtime hours. This rain is the cause and effect of a cold front crossing the Mid-Atlantic region. So it won’t be a ton of rain. And temperatures will get even “cooler on Tuesday” but they will still be many degrees above average. The Baltimore area will see the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday. But it will take until next weekend to string together two of those 40 degrees days in a row—upper 40 degrees at that.  A quick reminder: this is the last week of standard time. This time next week, people will have moved their clocks up an hour for Daylight Saving Time. The upside to that change is that the sun will hang in the sky a bit longer. It will dip below the horizon tonight at 6:04 p.m. Next Sunday evening, sunset will occur at 7:12 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and warm St. Patrick’s Day

DETROIT – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!. Thursday afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny. This is an excellent day for an outdoor lunch and outdoor recess. High temperatures will be near 70°F, which is nearly 25 degrees higher than average. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy and...
