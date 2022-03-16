ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In An Uncertain World, Are Vault Doors The Ultimate Protection?

By Nick Thomas
 3 days ago
Picture credit: American Rebel

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Ever think of having a vault in your home or business?

If you’re a homeowner or a business looking for something larger or even more secure than a safe to store valuables, a Lenexa, Kansas-based company says it may have just the thing.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB specializes in manufacturing and selling gun safes, but it also makes vault doors that can be installed in homes or businesses.

Some recent building trends in high-end new home construction have seen an increase in the installation of safe rooms. Vault doors provide access to built-in vaults or safe rooms. If you’re a homeowner, vault doors could protect safe rooms in the event of natural disasters such as tornadoes or as protection during break ins. For commercial operations such as cannabis dispensaries, vault rooms are suitable places to store valuable products or cash.

According to a Bloomberg report, the global vaults and safes market is poised to grow by over $2 billion between 2020 and 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%.

That’s an attractive market, but it is also a crowded one. While there are multiple privately held companies in the safe and vault door space, there are also large publicly traded companies such as Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD and Switzerland-based dormakaba Holding AG DRMKY.

Branding May Separate

American Rebel is hoping its brand focus will distinguish it from the opposition. The company prides itself on promoting its patriotic image in all its products and marketing.

For example, the company says its vault doors ​​are “constructed with the same strength and rugged independence that America was built upon.” The company is positioning itself as “America’s patriotic brand” and is a proud advocate of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

In addition to its safes and vault doors, the company makes gun safety backpacks designed to help in the concealed-carry arena and markets a range of American Rebel accessories to support the brand.

The American Rebel vault doors are manufactured in the United States and retail for about $6,000.

Installing such products in either commercial or domestic settings can raise property values and help ensure a relatively successful return on investment, the company says. Vault rooms can be used to display large collections of guns, coins, sports memorabilia, historic military items or wines. Some upgrade dedicated areas of their homes into the ultimate “man cave” and display their prized collections in their own “limited access museum” right at home.

American Rebel will continue to manufacture its vault doors in America and the company is planning to launch a safe Made-in-the-USA later this year.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

