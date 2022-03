Strong, long-term relationships are not immune to struggles. Learning how to diffuse and resolve conflict is central to a connected, loving relationship. We met at an anti-Valentine’s day party at Nice Guy Eddie’s on Avenue A in the East Village. Both 25, young, dumb and broke graduate students, we didn’t know much about love. Twenty-three years, six moves, and four kids later, now we do. Although smile lines are deeper and bellies are softer, our love continues to grow stronger and yes, even more exciting with each new year together.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 DAYS AGO