Denver weather: Winter storm to dump several inches of snow over two days

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Light spills in from behind the Denver skyline as a runner makes their way past Ferril Lake in City Park on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

A winter storm is projected to move into the Denver area by Wednesday evening and dump several inches of snow over the next couple days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Wednesday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 54 degrees but snow could start falling in the evening, the weather service predicts. The snowfall is expected to continue until Thursday afternoon, with possible snow accumulation between 3-7 inches.

"Heavy snow is expected to develop this evening and continue through midday Thursday," the weather service tweeted early Wednesday. "Storm totals will be heaviest in the foothills west of Denver and south over the Palmer Divide."

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night: Rain before 7 p.m., then rain and snow between 7-9 p.m., then snow after 9 p.m. Low around 30. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming light north northwest. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 41. North wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

IN THIS ARTICLE
