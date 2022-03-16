ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ulta Beauty Earnings: The Key Takeaways

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investors had high hopes heading into the earnings announcement from Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) . The salon and beauty products retailer lifted its growth outlook just before the holiday season kicked off after growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Ulta's actual fourth-quarter results outpaced that upgraded forecast, giving the company solid momentum heading into 2022. Management also projected confidence around growth and profitability over the next year as the chain takes another big step toward achieving $10 billion in annual sales.

Let's take a closer look.

Sales trends

Sales gains were impressive through late January. Revenue rose 21% at existing locations to more than offset the losses that Ulta endured a year earlier during a more acute phase of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czLZG_0egkZzZ700

Image source: Getty Images.

That success pushed annual sales up to $8.63 billion, or just above the guidance range that CEO Dave Kimbell and his team issued in early December. "Our fiscal year ended with better-than-expected performance," Kimbell said in a press release, "reflecting...stronger consumer demand and the strength of Ulta Beauty's differentiated model."

That model stresses hands-on shopping for premium skin care, hair care, and makeup products, which were all in high demand in late 2021. Ulta Beauty notched a 10% boost in customer traffic, in fact, even as average spending rose 10%.

Profitability wins

The management team did a great job securing inventory and pricing those products to keep up with inflation. Gross profit landed at $1 billion, or 38% of sales, compared to 35% of sales a year earlier. Ulta Beauty's operating margin hit a blistering 15%, or a bit more than executives had forecast just a few months ago .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qe6v_0egkZzZ700

ULTA Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Ulta's ambitious target had been a 13% operating margin, but it now appears to be on a stronger profitability and earnings path. Even spiking labor costs weren't enough to knock the chain off of this trend, and selling expenses held steady at about 24% of sales.

Looking ahead

Management was cautiously optimistic about the next year, which should involve another year of sales growth as the makeup and beauty products market rebounds. Sales should rise to roughly $9.1 billion, executives projected.

Profitability will fall slightly, but at about 14% of sales, it will stay well above Ulta's long-term target. That should translate into earnings of between $18.20 per share and $18.70 per share compared to last year's $17.98 haul.

The chain is accelerating its new store expansion strategy, but only modestly. Executives plan to open about 50 locations in 2022, up from 44 last year. That annual growth figure is still down significantly from the nearly 100 stores Ulta was opening just a few years ago.

Investors shouldn't worry much about that more cautious expansion pace, as more demand is shifting to Ulta's online channel and its in-store partnership with Target . And, as existing locations handle more traffic and higher average spending, they are becoming much more efficient financially.

All of those factors point to continued strong returns for investors holding on to this successful growth stock .

10 stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ulta Beauty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
ETOnline.com

The 12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend from SkinCeuticals, Ulta, and More

As the seasons shift from winter to spring, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine before heading into warmer days, the best spring beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the best beauty deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns.
MAKEUP
Seekingalpha.com

Ulta Beauty GAAP EPS of $5.41, revenue of $2.7B beats by $10M

This was corrected on 03/10/2022 at 5:02 PM. Editor's Note: The revised post corrects the EPS figure. @pat45 It's okay, they have the products to deal with hair. don't pay attention to this article it is quoting the wrong Q4 earnings year actual earnings of Q4 21 was $5.41 pretty strong.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Store#Beauty Products#Inflation#The Key Takeaways#Ulta#Getty Images#Kimbell#Inve
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ulta Beauty

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Ulta Beauty ULTA summing a total amount of $696,240. At the same...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Benzinga

The Pelosi Options Trading Strategy: 3 Key Takeaways

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have become a subject of fascination for retail investors. Paul is an investment banker and Nancy is the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Using data derived from Unusual Whales, a website geared at alerting retail investors to large and unusual options flow movements, we can get a clearer picture of what strategies Paul and Nancy use in the markets.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Fenty Beauty's entire collection launches at Ulta Beauty — here's what to shop

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
MAKEUP
SELF

14 Excellent Deals From the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's the most wonderful time of year for makeup, skincare, and fragrance lovers: the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale has arrived for 2022! Each year, the beauty retailer serves up three weeks of sensational deals on self-care essentials, from brands like Peach & Lily, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Benefit, IT Cosmetics, and more. This year is no different, with tantalizing deals on products you’re going to want to stock up on while the sale lasts. So, mark your calendar and get clicking, as the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale runs only for a limited time—today, March 13, through April 2.
MAKEUP
Marie Claire

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Our Picks

Beauty lovers, rejoice: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially here. In case you missed it, the massive sale kicked off on March 13 and is running through April 2. What makes this sale unique is that there are tons of different deals launching every day, making it an ideal time to bookmark Ulta's homepage.
MAKEUP
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Ulta Beauty's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy