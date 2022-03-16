ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Makers of Maryland will be celebrating the grand opening of their new seasonal home on THE AVENUE at White Marsh in May.

A grand opening event will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Makers of Maryland will be taking up residency in the small shop space next to Bandito’s from May through October, with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season.

The event will feature over fifty “makers,” live music, and goodie bags for the first 20 guests.

Additional information about the event can be found on Facebook here .

The event will be held at 8139-D Honeygo Boulevard (21236).

