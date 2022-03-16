ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Where You'll Find the Nasdaq's Best Stocks Wednesday

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investors have had to deal with a lot of uncertainty lately, and Wall Street has had trouble generating much confidence. However, things seemed to look up on Wednesday, as market participants had higher hopes for the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war and looked forward to some clarity from the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had jumped almost 2% as of 8:15 a.m. ET.

The biggest contributors to the Nasdaq's performance on Wednesday morning came from stocks of companies located in China. Many top Chinese businesses have seen their share prices slashed amid concerns about possible delisting or sanctions against the world's most populous nation, but investors got a sign of confidence from the Chinese government that quelled at least some of their concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GwIp_0egkYdHk00

Image source: Getty Images.

Huge rebounds for Chinese stocks

Premarket gains for many Nasdaq-listed Chinese stocks were immense. Among the more popular, you'll find the following:

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) led all Nasdaq-100 constituent stocks with a 35% premarket gain.
  • Internet specialist JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) saw its shares climb 25% higher in the premarket session.
  • Top tech players had solid gains, including Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) with a 16% rise and video game specialist NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) climbing 18%.
  • Smaller companies also did well, including a 32% jump for Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) .
  • In the electric vehicle space, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) picked up 21% in the premarket session, adding to its 12% rise on Tuesday.

News from the Chinese government was largely responsible for restoring some confidence among investors in these stocks. China indicated a willingness to act in efforts to calm the stock market while continuing to foster growth in its economy. More broadly, government officials seemed ready to ease up on what has been a sustained effort to tighten regulatory pressure on top companies, especially within the tech industry. Moreover, with property companies under credit pressure, government support could go a long way toward preventing default and keeping the national financial system in good working order.

Opening a safety valve

Even with the gains, Chinese stocks still face the threat of U.S. delisting, and they're increasingly taking steps to protect their access to capital. Bilibili's gains came in part due to its decision to convert to a dual-primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Even though dual listing wouldn't necessarily prevent substantial share-price declines if U.S. exchanges did move forward with delisting , it would nevertheless ensure an orderly market for the stock and keep open the potential for secondary stock offerings in the future.

Many investors still believe that Chinese stocks are subject to too many external factors to evaluate well. There's no doubt that many Chinese businesses are already global leaders in their industries and have huge potential to grow well into the future. Yet looming underneath every fundamental success story is the possibility that strict government oversight will turn against a company, to the detriment of both domestic and international shareholders.

Even with today's premarket gains, most Chinese stocks are still far, far below where they traded just a month ago. That means there's more room for gains, but it also points to just how much confidence in these stocks has deteriorated over time.

10 stocks we like better than Pinduoduo Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinduoduo Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Baidu and JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends Bilibili and NetEase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Ixic#Chinese#Jd#Baidu#Bidu#Netease#Ntes
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

The Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since becoming CEO. Despite managing a $340 billion investment portfolio, $296 billion is devoted to only three sectors. Few investors have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett....
OMAHA, NE
TheStreet

Tesla Has Some Very Bad News for EV Buyers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused crude-oil prices to spike. That surge in turn has boosted the costs of raw materials, creating a headache for many industries, including automotive. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, oil prices have jumped more than 30%, touching $139 a barrel at one point...
ECONOMY
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Other Bank Stocks Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Financial stocks rallied on Wednesday as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy