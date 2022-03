The Mayor of the Ocean County borough of Ocean Gate was charged on Friday with Official Misconduct and Theft, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Paul Kennedy, 66, who is the 10th mayor in the 104-year history of Ocean Gate, was charged following an in-depth investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards/Corruption Unit, and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad who found that he allegedly became engaged in illegal activity.

OCEAN GATE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO