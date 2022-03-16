ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Great Female Horror Movie Villains

By Jason Wiese
Cinema Blend
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe true heroes of many of the best horror movies of all time are women, such as Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween or Heather Langenkamp as Nancy in the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies. However, not all of the greatest Scream Queens are the ones you want...

Popculture

'Halloween Kills' Star Jamie Lee Curtis Has a New Horror Project in the Works

After decades as the reigning Scream Queen, Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis has a new project in the works that fans will be excited to learn about. This fall readers will be able to pick up Mother Nature, an "eco-horror" graphic novel that Curtis has co-written with filmmaker Russell Goldman. The book is illustrated by artist Karl Stevens and has been adapted from the script for an upcoming Comet Pictures and Blumhouse horror movie, also titled Mother Nature, which Curtis is directing.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This is the new nerve-shredding Netflix horror movie everyone has been waiting for

According to Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, producer and co-producer for Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, the opportunity to make a sequel to the 1974 original was, pardon the pun, a nightmare come true. “It was impossible to say no,” the filmmakers raved, in press material that accompanies the release of the Netflix film tomorrow. “We feel stories like this need to … evolve with each generation like a favorite campfire story.”
MOVIES
AL.com

Ron Howard’s 10 best movies ranked

Ron Howard turns 68 today. The prolific Oscar-winner’s films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of Hollywood’s most productive and beloved filmmakers. Howard’s next film “Thirteen Lives,” based on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, opens in theaters later this year. To wish the...
CELEBRITIES
Gore Verbinski
Rebecca Ferguson
Sissy Spacek
Sigourney Weaver
Daniel Kaluuya
Jordan Peele
Carrie Henn
Vera Farmiga
Heather Langenkamp
Jacob Tremblay
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Batman: 8 Actors We'd Love To See Play Mr. Freeze In Matt Reeves' Series

Considering how Christopher Nolan’s goal with his live-action Batman movies was to bring Batman into the real world, it was always safe to assume we would never see Mr. Freeze face off against Christian Bale. However, as Matt Reeves’ approach appears to be making Batman’s world real, it does not seem like too much of a stretch that we could see the chilling foe face off against Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
#Horror Film#Black People#The A Nightmare#Academy Award
Cinema Blend

Nic Cage's The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Red Band Trailer May Have Shown Us The Longest F-Bomb In Buddy Comedy History

Nicholas Cage has been having a really fun run through the past couple years of films he’s made. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is his next zany adventure on the ever growing roster of upcoming Nic Cage movies, with the actor playing a highly fictionalized version of himself. Which means it’s time for a lot of those classic Cage antics to come out and play, in longer and louder form. As a result, there’s tons of insane action, some spy work, and quite possibly the longest F-Bomb in buddy comedy history.
MOVIES
KFOR

Best 2022 Oscar-nominated movies, according to critics

While not exactly the comeback Hollywood was hoping for, 2021 still represented a marked improvement over the preceding year. In terms of Oscar contenders, the major categories are once again primarily occupied by independent films that remain overlooked by the public at large.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A New Alien Movie Is Coming, And An A+ Horror Filmmaker Is Tackling It

We are five years removed from Ridley Scott’s last Alien movie, but you didn’t think the Xenomorphs were going to say goodbye for good, did you? Alongside an upcoming FX series coming together, word on the street is there is going to be a standalone Alien film, and this time around the Don’t Breathe director is taking on the project.
MOVIES
Variety

Blumhouse, Prime Video Acquire ‘Nanny,’ Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner

Click here to read the full article. Sundance 2022’s top prize winner, filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” has been acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video. The companies jointly secured worldwide rights for the horror-drama, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance in January, before ultimately winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making history as the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor. Jusu is also only the second Black woman director to win the award. Written and directed by Jusu, in her feature directorial debut, “Nanny” follows a Senegalese woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who recently immigrated to America. When Aisha...
MOVIES
Movies
Entertainment
Batman
Halloween
Variety

‘Soft & Quiet’ Review: ‘White People Are the Worst’ in Real-Time Blumhouse Thriller

That homemade cherry pie you see Emily carrying in the opening scene of “Soft & Quiet”? It’s not what you think. But then, neither is Emily, a tall blond kindergarten teacher who cuts through the woods behind school to attend a gathering of like-minded women. Women who call themselves “Daughters for Aryan Unity” and complain about concepts such as “reverse racism.” Upon arriving, Emily removes the aluminum foil and reveals a giant swastika carved into the crust. It’s her idea of a joke — like the transgressive Nazi salute she sneaks in the parking lot after the meeting.
MOVIES
Deadline

Veronica Carlson Dies: Actress In ‘Dracula Has Risen From The Grave’ And Other Hammer Horror Classics Was 77

Click here to read the full article. Veronica Carlson, the British actress and Hammer Horror Films star of such 1960s favorites as Dracula Has Risen from the Grave and Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed, died Feb. 27 of natural causes at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was 77. Her death was announced on her official Facebook page and by Hammer Horror Films. “A true Hammer legend and we loved her,” Hammer tweeted. Born in Yorkshire, England, Carlson was a model when she began her acting career with uncredited or small roles in several 1967 films including Casino Royale. When producer and...
BLUFFTON, SC
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

Giggster picked out 10 of the most iconic horror films over the past 100 years, from the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and dug into each production's shooting locations.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool Cameo With Avengers: Endgame Villain Cut From Recent Marvel Movie

Recently released concept art for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features Deadpool fighting the Marvel villain Proxima Midnight. The Dark Order member debuted in Avengers: Infinity War and returned in Avengers: Endgame, though she met her fate alongside Thanos when Iron Man sacrificed himself. Fans continue to wait on word of Deadpool's official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, they will have to make do with seeing Deadpool and Proxima Midnight launch at each other in the fit pit from Shang-Chi, where Wong (Benedict Wong) was seen battling Abomination from the second Shang-Chi trailer.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The 5 Best Focus Features Films From The Studio’s First 20 Years

Some film production companies are so distinctly defined by their repertoire’s style and prestige that you do not even need to see the opening logos to identify their involvement. It can also go the opposite way - whereas by knowing who distributed it, you can quickly gain a pretty clear idea of what sort of movie you are in for. I do not believe that Focus Features is this kind of studio, because its filmography is so richly unique and versatile that you are never quite sure what you are in for and, with that mystery, often comes grand reward.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Based on a True Story?

Last month, Netflix premiered Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the ninth installment in the franchise in which a southern man with a power tool slaughters everyone he can. This new version of the film stars Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, Elsie Fisher, and Nell Hudson as four millennials who arrive to the broken down Texas town of Harlow with plans of turning it into a hipster destination. The town had been deserted ever since a mad man started killing people there back in 1973, and these four entrepreneurs are just the folks to bring it back to life. Pretty soon, the masses start arriving to check it out. And just as soon as the town starts hopping, the bodies start dropping.
MOVIES

