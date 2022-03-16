10 Great Female Horror Movie Villains

Last month, Netflix premiered Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the ninth installment in the franchise in which a southern man with a power tool slaughters everyone he can. This new version of the film stars Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, Elsie Fisher, and Nell Hudson as four millennials who arrive to the broken down Texas town of Harlow with plans of turning it into a hipster destination. The town had been deserted ever since a mad man started killing people there back in 1973, and these four entrepreneurs are just the folks to bring it back to life. Pretty soon, the masses start arriving to check it out. And just as soon as the town starts hopping, the bodies start dropping.
