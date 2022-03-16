10 Great Female Horror Movie Villains

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO