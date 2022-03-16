ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

NZXT Function keyboard, Lift mouse and customization service unveiled

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NZXT has this week introduced a new range of peripherals including the Function keyboard, Lift mouse, mouse pad and customization service, adding a deeper customization service to NZXT BLD. The new NZXT Function modular mechanical keyboard has been designed to provide users with a low-profile keyboard encased in an aluminum body...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Cloud keyboard and mouse support incoming

Microsoft has this week revealed that its Xbox Cloud game streaming service will soon support keyboard and mouse controls. The incoming support for keyboard and mice was mentioned during a video question-and-answer session with Microsoft Flight Simulator’s head Jorg Neumann. Currently Xbox Cloud only allows you to connect and...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Apple launches standalone optional silver-and-black Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse

While announcing the new Studio Display, Apple said it’s launching a standalone optional silver-and-black Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. This is the same redesigned Magic Keyboard Apple launched during last year’s Spring Loaded event, but now in a new silver-and-black color. Previously, it was only available when buying a new 24-inch iMac, featuring matching colors.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 17 laptop with Windows 11 is $250 off today

If you are looking at laptop deals to replace an aging machine but you don’t know where to begin, it’s highly recommended that you start with Dell laptop deals. For a combination of powerful performance and beautiful design, you should take a look at Dell XPS deals, as those are what the brand is known for. You’re in luck because the Dell XPS 17 is currently available from Dell with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $1,850 from its original price of $2,100.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

There are a ton of options for super cheap laptop deals right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboards#Mechanical Keyboard#Design#Nzxt Function#Usb C#Nzxt Lift#Omron#Lift Mouse#Cam
makeuseof.com

What Is a Graphics Card and How Does It Work?

Your computer has many components inside its case, each responsible for a different function. If you opened up your PC case right now, you'd likely find a motherboard, a CPU, some RAM, and a storage drive. Then, in some computers, you'd also find a graphics card, the bit of hardware responsible for creating images on your screen.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Big Screen Bargain: This 17-Inch Gaming Laptop Is Only $800 Today

Are you ready to take your gaming to the next level? The Asus TUF Gaming laptop is ready to be your player two. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with machine intelligence that anticipates your needs and an enormous 17-inch FHD display with 1920x1080 screen resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for the size and clarity you need for total game immersion. And it doesn't stop there. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card from NVIDIA keeps things running fast. Why choose? Game, watch, create and save $200 doing it when you take advantage of this deal on the Asus TUF Gaming laptop during Best Buy's one-day sale.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Universal Control: How to Share a Mouse and Keyboard Between a Mac and iPad

Windows PC owners have the means to control multiple computers with one keyboard and mouse, but what about Mac users? The Universal Control feature allows those using macOS or iPadOS to share the same cursor, mouse, trackpad, and keyboard between a Mac and iPad. And if you have more than one Mac or iPad, you can share these controls among all of them.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

Microsoft will let you play Xbox cloud games with a mouse and keyboard: ‘it’s coming’

The newest Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most demanding games ever made — and yet you can now play it on a shitty PC (or an original Xbox One) with the power of Microsoft’s cloud. There’s just one big hole: you can’t play currently play Xbox with a mouse and keyboard because Xbox Cloud Gaming only supports gamepads (and touch) for now. But according to Microsoft Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann, that’s about to change: mouse and keyboard control is coming.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series smartwatches get reviewed (Video)

The new Xiaomi Watch S1 Series smartwatches were made official earlier this week. There are two devices in the range, the Xiaomi Watch S1, and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatches and their range of features. Let’s find out some more details about these new devices.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

New 2023 Mac Mini could keep same design

Apple recently launched their new Mac Studio which has a similar design to the Mac Mini, according to a recent report, the 2023 Mac Mini will keep the same design as the current model. There have been rumors that Apple will update the design of the Mac Mini and a...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 unveiled

Mini is launching a special edition version of their Cooper S, the Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4, the car will be available from this month. The new comes with a range of updates over the standard car and this includes some styling upgrades and more. In the MINI Cooper S...
CARS
PC Magazine

NZXT Lift Mouse Review

Released alongside its companion NZXT Function Mini TKL mechanical keyboard, the $59.99 NZXT Lift Mouse is the latest computer accessory to arrive from NZXT, the American manufacturer best known for its computer cases and PC-building services. The Lift is an able-enough gaming mouse, complete with a clean, bold aesthetic and high-speed, high-resolution sensor. But unlike the Function Mini TKL, which occupies a space all its own, the Lift is held back by its flimsy build, dim RGB lighting, and a price just high enough to make its value proposition unappealing, especially compared with other bargain mice like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AirPoint Mouse functions as a desktop mouse & a finger-wearable mouse for a 2-in-1 design

Use the AirPoint Mouse finger-wearable presenter as a finger-worn 3D mouse or as a desktop mouse. Combining 2 uses in 1, this office gadget’s versatile design enables you to deliver stunning presentations. Control the cursor with simple wrist movements, and use intuitive air gestures for left and right clicks. In fact, it offers complex gesture recognition for excellent precision and the freedom to present anywhere. All the while, with touchpads on both sides of the Ring, you can easily select your function without having to look away. Alternatively, use it as a desktop mouse, and it even tracks movements on most surfaces in 2D modes. Moreover, this finger-wearable presenter supports left-hand and right-hand modes for excellent versatility. Finally, the AirPoint app supports features such as spotlight, magnifier, and pointer. Overall, make your presentations more professional, and streamline your workday at a computer, too.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT NEO 3 smartphone launching march 22nd

Realme has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone later this month, the Realme GT NEO 3, the handset will be made official on the 22nd of March. The new Realme GT NEO 3 will use the company’s new UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA) which will let the handset go for 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

6 Tech Gadgets That Can Boost Your Productivity at Work

Technology has greatly advanced over the last couple of years, which has changed how businesses operate. Technology advances have also enabled better performance. This is why you should implement tech gadgets in your workplace. There are different tech gadgets that operate differently, which can make it difficult to choose the...
ELECTRONICS
Channel 6000

LG vs. Samsung TV

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are so many 4K TVs on the market today that it can be challenging to wade through them all to find the right one for you. Luckily for consumers, the emergence of Samsung and LG as consistently top TV manufacturers makes that quite a bit easier. While they both have a good number of models to choose from, direct competition between the two companies has led to impressive releases in just about every price range.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

DINGDIAN S3 Intel N6000 silent mini PC from $249

Measuring only 155 x 80 x 19 mm and weighing just 195 g the high performance pocket mini PC has been designed to function silently and is equipped with an Intel N6000 processor. The S3 features two video output ports, supporting 4K 60Hz video, HDMI 2.0 and USB type-C can be connected to dual displays.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 laptop now under $1,000 in one-day sale

The Dell XPS series of laptops are some of the best in the industry for being both thin and powerful. Of course, the downside is that they can often be a little bit expensive, which is where this deal from Dell comes in, bringing down the cost of a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop to $950 from $1,050, a nice $100 discount.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy