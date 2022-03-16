ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reimagining Public Space in the Post-COVID Era

By Diana Ionescu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "recent Knight Foundation study, led by international design group Gehl, looked at seven public spaces in four cities during the pandemic, in order to determine what made them thrive." As James Finley writes in Next City, "In addition to unique tactics deployed by local teams, the study found that a...

#Public Spaces#Infrastructure#Philadelphia#Design#Knight Foundation#The American Rescue Plan
