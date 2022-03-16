Reimagining Public Space in the Post-COVID Era

Tell us about yourself! I’m HR/PR & Co Founder at Sphynx Network. I identify and build relationships with the media and understand and influence the conversation. Furthermore, I work with competitors across broadcast, online, and social media platforms. I’m furthermore a crypto enthusiast, specializing in volatile, mostly decentralized assets. I’m certified as a human resources inspector, supporting the development and implementation of HR/PR initiatives and systems, while providing counseling on policies and procedures. Why did you choose this field in the first place? I like working with people and developing ideas with them. What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why? Most of the Crypto market. For young professionals or investors, cryptocurrencies sound like the business of the future. Although many people tend to buy only a few units to keep, hoping for potential growth in the future, active investors are dedicated to buying and selling crypto, maximizing their profit and revenue.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO