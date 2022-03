David Byrne’s grand and expansive stage show American Utopia is back on Broadway, and even though Spike Lee’s filmed version of the show has been out for more than a year, Byrne is back to promoting the show by performing with his American Utopia cast on TV. This past weekend, Byrne and the ensemble did the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” on CBS This Morning. Last night, Byrne was one of the main guests on The Tonight Show, and he brought all of his awkward charm to the proceedings.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO