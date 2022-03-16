2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview: East Region

The East regional is packed with talent. Who stands out and who will make it to New Orleans?

Here at Blue Wings Rising, we realize that you care about ALL the brackets in the NCAA Tournament, whether that's because you are looking for a leg up in your bracket pool, you secretly want validation that your off-the-wall pick to make the Final Four is COMPLETELY crazy, or you just love college basketball and can't help but read everything you can from every source available.

Whatever the reason, we have scoured the brackets, looked at the numbers and come up with the top things you need to account for when evaluating each region of the NCAA Tournament. Up first, the East Regional:

Whoever makes it out of the East and to New Orleans will have earned its spot, because this is a gauntlet of a region, from top to bottom.

It’s not only interesting because of the fact that this region has it all, from two reigning Final Four teams (including the reigning national champs) in Baylor and UCLA and big-name contenders like Kentucky and Purdue to great mid-majors in Murray State and San Francisco and a surging Virginia Tech.

But it’s also the style of play. There is a ton of offense in this regional — including three of the top nine and five of the top 20 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency. So, expect points. And if you like frontcourt dominance, Oscar Tshiewbe, Zach Edey, Travion Williams, and Armando Bacot have you covered.

Let’s dive in.

Best First Round Game 7 Murray State against 10 San Francisco I wish the committee would have put these two solid mid-majors against power 5 teams, but the result is a really entertaining matchup against two teams in the top 27 in KenPom. Murray State is 30-2 (one of those losses being to Auburn) and hasn’t lost in 2022. San Francisco has wins over tournament teams Davidson and UAB and has a top-20 defense, including one of the best 3-point defenses nationally. KenPom projects this as a one-point game. This could easily come down to the last possession and be remembered as one of the most entertaining games of the first round. © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Upset Pick 11 Virginia Tech over 6 Texas This is going to be a popular one, and for good reason. Virginia Tech is coming off an ACC Tournament win, while Texas has lost three games in a row. Along with momentum being on the Hokies’ side, VT shoots 39.3% from 3 as a team and does a good job taking care of the ball, which is a great way to pull an upset in the tournament. Another upset for consideration is the winner of the Wyoming/Indiana First Four game over Saint Mary’s. The First Four has produced a handful of teams that have advanced past the first round, and Saint Mary’s plays a slow tempo and doesn’t get to the line or grab offensive rebounds, which means it’s more likely to play in closer games. Cinderella Team to Watch The top of this region is so heavy that any double-digit seed trying to make it to the Sweet 16 or beyond will have its work cut out for it. Virginia Tech over Purdue or San Francisco over Kentucky are probably the most likely, unless we are counting Murray State, in which case, give me the Racers to make a run. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Best Potential Second Round/Sweet 16 Matchup So that this doesn’t solely turn into a Murray State breakdown, UNC against Baylor in the second round could be really entertaining. North Carolina has the potential to beat better teams, but not many proof points. But Baylor is nowhere close to full strength and is just 8-4 in its last 12 games. When we get to the Sweet 16, it won’t get any better than Purdue versus Kentucky. Future NBA players will be all over the court. Don’t be surprised if the winner of that game makes it to New Orleans for the Final Four. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Players to Watch I’ve already touched on the bevy of big men in this region, but the guards are great, too. Jaden Ivey of Purdue is a likely All-American, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington are the key for Kentucky, and Kansas fans are familiar with Baylor’s James Akinjo and Adam Flagler. Not to mention UCLA returning Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, and Tyger Campbell from last year’s Final Four team. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports You should also get to know Murray State’s combo of 6-10 big man KJ Williams, who is averaging 18.2 ppg and 8.6 boards, and guard Tevin Brown, averaging 16.9 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Another name to watch is Yale’s Azar Swain, who has averaged 19.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his senior campaign. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Dark Horse Pick © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

I’m counting a dark horse as someone outside of the top 3 seeds but not quite Cinderella status. So, while it may not feel this way in name, I’m not seeing much attention for UCLA as a Final Four team. But with Baylor limping and the chance for Kentucky, Purdue, and some potential Cinderellas to cannibalize each other in the bottom half, UCLA could have a decent path to New Orleans.

Regional Final Prediction

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and team huddles up during the second half at Amalie Arena. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I can see this region playing out in a number of different ways, so I have little faith that this will be correct. But I’m going with UCLA and Kentucky facing off in the Elite 8 and Kentucky’s offense being too much for the Bruins. My biases don’t love it, but I’m feeling like Kentucky is getting out of the East.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast