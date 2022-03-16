Curtis Rona and Brad Davis: London Irish winger and coach banned after Leicester incidents

Josh Adams has lavished praise on his fellow wing Louis Rees-Zammit as the Gloucester speedster prepares for a return to Wales’ starting line-up.Rees-Zammit burst on to the Six Nations scene with four tries during Wales’ title-winning campaign last season.This year, though, has proved a totally different experience, suffering an ankle knock during the warm-up against Ireland, playing in Wales’ first two games and then being omitted from the match-day 23 for a Twickenham appointment with England.The 21-year-old featured as a second-half replacement in last week’s narrow loss to Grand Slam-chasing France, and he will now start against Principality Stadium opponents...
Comments / 0