A volunteer firefighter who suffered significant burns trying to save a man’s life in January has been released from a burn unit and is now in a rehabilitation center. Shawn Menear, a firefighter with the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, suffered second and third-degree burns when he fell through the floor that collapsed in a Dauphin County home in January. Menear had been trying to rescue William Hardy, 67, who later perished in the fire.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO