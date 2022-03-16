Best Irish Beer to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Honestly, it's basically an Irish-themed New Year's party. St. Patrick's Day is the last holiday that you can party it up before Memorial Day. Everyone loves St. Paddy's day, right? It's a day filled with corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd's Pie, Reubens, green beer, parades, seas of shamrocks, and shots of Jameson and/or Tullamore Dew. Americans of Irish decent (or not) use this day to celebrate the heritage. Why? Because when the Irish immigrated here, they wanted a way to honor their Irish roots. The Irish were persecuted in the US in the 19th century, so St. Patrick's Day was a way to celebrate their Irish pride and traditions.

