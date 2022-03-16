ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Best Irish Beer to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

abc10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a pint of beer is one...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

St Patrick’s Day: Special menu items

These menus are getting St Patrick’s Day specials. People love St Patrick’s Day. What better way to celebrate than with some special menu items?. We’ve all heard of the Shamrock Shake but Dunkin is now bringing us the Shamrock Macchiato. You can get the Macchiato iced or...
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

Plan some festive fun for St. Patrick’s Day

Turn your St. Patrick’s Day celebration into a chance to enjoy Irish heritage with hearty foods and a lively atmosphere. When it’s the one day each year it’s acceptable to pinch non-conforming friends and family, it’d be a shame not to go all out. These few...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

St Patrick’s Day 2022: Five Guinness cocktails you can make at home

St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair. With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Irish#Buzz60
KTVU FOX 2

St. Patrick's Day: The history behind the holiday in the United States

However you view St. Patrick's Day — as a holy day of obligation, a celebration of Irish culture, or an excuse to imbibe a green pint of beer — millions across the globe will observe the holiday on March 17th. But other than "drowning the shamrock" and getting pinched for not wearing green, what do we really know about the holiday?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
Cat Country 107.3

Do Philly & Jersey Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day Better Than Ireland?

Honestly, it's basically an Irish-themed New Year's party. St. Patrick's Day is the last holiday that you can party it up before Memorial Day. Everyone loves St. Paddy's day, right? It's a day filled with corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd's Pie, Reubens, green beer, parades, seas of shamrocks, and shots of Jameson and/or Tullamore Dew. Americans of Irish decent (or not) use this day to celebrate the heritage. Why? Because when the Irish immigrated here, they wanted a way to honor their Irish roots. The Irish were persecuted in the US in the 19th century, so St. Patrick's Day was a way to celebrate their Irish pride and traditions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWLP 22News

Making Irish breakfast tea and St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge

(Mass Appeal) – ‘Tis a beautiful morning and we’ve got some special Irish themed items you can try year-round. Tea expert Sean Condon is with us now to share a different twist to the traditional Irish breakfast tea. Plus he’s going to share his recipe for St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSVN-TV

Where to get deals on St. Patrick’s Day

(WSVN) - Whether you’re wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day or not, here’s where you can save some. Flanigans will be offering $1 off Guinness and Guinness Blonde pints and bottles and $1 off Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails. The restaurant will have its “Leprechaun Express” going...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

Easy Shamrock Shake Recipe Perfect for St Patrick’s Day

Let’s make a Shamrock Shake! This mint shake is a delightful green, non-alcoholic drink for St. Patrick’s Day. Shamrock Shakes will be your family’s new favorite treat. This Shamrock Shake copycat recipe for St. Patrick’s Day is full of minty flavor, sweetness, and the color green! Kids of all ages will be asking for more.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Easy Shamrock Eggs Recipe [Fun St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast]

This Shamrock Eggs recipe is such a fun and yummy St. Patrick’s Day breakfast idea! Your little leprechauns will love eating this St Patrick’s Day food idea, plus a fun breakfast is a great way to start off the day. Kids Activities Blog loves recipes for kids like this that are not only cute but super easy to make.
RECIPES
Parade

How to Pronounce 'Erin Go Bragh'—And Why You Hear It So Much on St. Patrick's Day

Erin go Bragh is one of the most common phrases heard around St. Patrick’s Day every year. The greeting can be confusing for some, who may wonder, “Who the eff is Erin and why do I care where she went? Please, just bring me more green beers.” Fear not! If you’re baffled by “Erin go Bragh,” we’ve got a full guide to the phrase, its meaning, and how to pronounce it, so you can get back to more important things—like soda bread and shamrocks (not to be confused with four-leaf clovers).
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy