On the surface, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) seemed like a solid green investment for impact investors when it went public via a SPAC in June 2021. Since then, the company has revealed just how troubled it is, with the latest announcement being a confirmed SEC probe. Now, ELMS stock has fallen below the $1.00 mark, which means that it's at risk for delisting from the Nasdaq Exchange.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO