Soccer

Dale Tonge: Peterborough name ex-Barnsley number two as first-team coach

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeterborough United have appointed former Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge as first-team coach. The 36-year-old was number two to Daniel Stendel at both Barnsley and Scottish club Hearts....

BBC

Stevenage: Steve Evans replaces Paul Tisdale as manager

Stevenage have parted company with manager Paul Tisdale and appointed Steve Evans as his successor. The club sit 22nd in League Two and three points above the relegation places after a nine-match winless run. Tisdale joined in November and won three of 19 league matches in charge. "Paul has worked...
The Independent

Middlesbrough chairman calls Chelsea ‘pathetic’ over behind closed doors request

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has said Chelsea’s request to play Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final behind closed doors is “pathetic” while calling Blues counterpart Bruce Buck “an excuse of a man” over the proposal. Chelsea have asked the FA for Saturday’s match to be played at an empty stadium after they were denied from selling any more away tickets for the fixture due to the sanctions placed on club owner Roman Abramovich. Middlesbrough branded Chelsea’s request as “bizarre and without merit” in a strongly-worded statement, adding that Chelsea’s claim of “sporting integrity” being put at risk was “ironic in the...
theScore

Rashford, Sancho, Walker left off England squad as Guehi gets 1st call-up

Gareth Southgate left some big names out of his squad as England steps up its preparations for the World Cup later this year. Manchester United attacking duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will miss out, along with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, for the Three Lions' friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast later in March.
WORLD
BBC

Plymouth Argyle 'brilliant' in win over Portsmouth, says boss Steven Schumacher

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has praised his side's attitude after beating Portsmouth 1-0. Ryan Hardie's 65th-minute goal sealed a fourth successive League One win for the Pilgrims, who have not conceded in that time. "Four clean sheets is brilliant and it shows just how hard everybody's working," Schumacher said.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for first time

Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been called up to Sweden’s senior squad for the first time.The 19-year-old forward has been a rare positive in a disappointing season at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.Elanga scored at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago and started Tuesday’s last-16 second leg defeat to the Spanish side, which has been followed by a first Sweden call-up.Until now part of the under-21 squad, he has been included in Janne Andersson’s squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.“We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the under-21 national team and in the club team,” the Sweden coach said. “We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in.”Elanga’s father Joseph played in Sweden for Malmo and represented Cameroon, including going to the 1998 World Cup. Read More Ukraine news – live: Moscow ‘backs Iran nuclear deal’ revivalWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
SOCCER
The Independent

Luton Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap tests positive for Covid

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
WORLD
BBC

Challenge Cup: BBC to show Leeds v Castleford and Barrow v Huddersfield ties

Leeds' home game against Castleford and Huddersfield's trip to Barrow in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup have been chosen for broadcast by the BBC. The Rhinos will host the Tigers on Saturday, 26 March at 16:30 GMT, with the Giants travelling to Cumbria the following day with a 16:30 BST start.
RUGBY

