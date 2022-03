McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac will be back on the menu again after it sold out everywhere just 10 days after its initial launch.Demand for the hotly anticipated burger was unprecedented, with the fast food outlet announcing the sad news to customers on Twitter: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere.”Thankfully, the popular patty is set to return to McDonald’s menus across the country from 2 March - but only for a limited time.The burger will once again be removed from the menu on 15 March,...

