2023 BMW 7-Series teased ahead of Auto China 2022 debut

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW is almost ready to show us its redesigned 7-Series, and to help build the excitement the automaker on Wednesday released a few new details and photos during a shareholder briefing in Munich, Germany. The new flagship sedan will be revealed online in April ahead of a formal debut...

www.motorauthority.com

