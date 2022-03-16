Cambridge Shelter Helps Residents In Need Dress For Success With Clothing Exchange Program

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Tough times happen to everybody. It’s what you learn from it that matters.

Paris Swindle is the co-director of the Green Street Shelter in Cambridge.

“A fire of my home took place and that was an ordeal and I got to understand what that was all about, not having a place to live,” Swindle said.

At Green Street Shelter, they are making sure those tough times don’t define you. That’s where Natalie Logan, the shelter’s coordinator, comes in.

“Some people just need to be loved, they just want to know that they are loved. So with that being said, let’s come together,” Logan said.

Logan set up visionary programs for the residents in the shelter. She’s empowered them with skills for their toolbox.

“We get them prepped for interviews and helping them with resumes and then from there, they go over to 1151,” Logan said.

And it’s at 1151 Mass Ave. they have a clothing exchange program called Solutions Wear. Residents can come in and pick out business attire as they get ready for their interviews. The shelter is doing their best to change lives.

“It’s more like she’s getting you prepped for when you do get an apartment, when you do, it’s a home. The way she makes you feel is warm. Other shelters are not like that,” resident Will Fields said.

Resident Loren Scott said the experience has been life changing.

“You never know where you are going to end up in life. But I’m grateful I ended up here in my situation. It’s been a wonderful experience. I don’t want to leave,” Scott joked.