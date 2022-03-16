ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Have Some Work To Do On Offensive Line Following Shaq Mason Trade

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJIBW_0egkVFyX00

FOXBORO (CBS) — Offensive line is suddenly a pretty big need for the New England Patriots this offseason. That tends to happen when a team loses both of its starting guards in a matter of days.

After reportedly losing Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, the Patriots traded Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Karras solidified the left guard position in 2021 upon his return following a one-year stint in Miami, while Mason was his usual stellar self on the right side.

Now both are gone, leaving a pair of caverns along the New England offensive line. Starting right tackle Trent Brown is still on the free agent market as well, and would be a massive loss if added to the Mason and Karras departures.

Here is a quick look at what the Patriots offensive line looks like at the moment:

LT: Isaiah Wynn/Yodny Cajuste
LG: James Ferentz/Drew Desjarlais/Arlington Hambright
C: David Andrews
RG: Mike Onwenu/Yasir Durant
RT: Justin Herron/Will Sherman

Good luck out there, Mac Jones. But the bright side, since you should always look on the bright side, is that the Patriots freed up $7 million in cap space with the Mason trade. New England nearly doubled its space this offseason by gifting Mason to Tom Brady and the Bucs, capital that could (should) be used to sign more protection for Jones.

Bringing back Brown would certainly help alleviate the other losses along the line, giving Jones a massive human to protect him and the Patriots some consistency in front of their quarterback. And in adding a fifth-round pick to their draft bounty in the Mason trade, the Patriots can take at least one lineman in late April.

But while others are adding before free agency officially kicks off Wednesday afternoon, New England’s offseason to-do list continues to grow. The Patriots need a top corner to replace J.C. Jackson, they need to get younger and faster at linebacker, and Jones could use a top target in his receiving corps. Now, they need help on the offensive line. A lot of help.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Shaq Mason Trade#Foxboro#The New England Patriots#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reach Verdict on Harrison Smith’s Future

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith isn’t departing the franchise via trade, as some speculated amid the franchise’s cap-clearing options. Smith restructured his deal on Thursday, saving the Vikings $6 million in 2022 cap space. His roster bonus was converted to a signing bonus. When new head coach...
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Eagles defensive lineman finds a new home in free agency

The Eagles added a Haason this week, but now a Hassan is moving on. Hassan Ridgeway is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN first reported the deal. Ridgeway’s one-year deal with the 49ers is worth $1.8 million with...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
NESN

Two Patriots Running Backs Bid Farewell To Team En Route To Raiders

The New England Patriots continue to lose players and personnel to “Patriots West,” the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest Patriots’ defects are running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson, who will join new head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. Bolden is coming off of his...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy