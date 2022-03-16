ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan, United States partner to send relief supplies and nonlethal aid to Ukraine

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0MRJ_0egkUz1y00

M ilitary forces from the United States and Japan worked together to send several tons of supplies to Ukraine .

A U.S. C-17 transport jet flew multiple tons of nonlethal military aid donated by Japan to Ukraine on Wednesday. U.S Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised the effort, describing it as an example of the "U.S.-Japan Alliance in action."

"At Yokota Air Base, American and Japanese service members worked together to load 38 tons of Japanese supplies onto a U.S. military aircraft to help the brave Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia," Emanuel said in a statement . "I would like to compliment Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida and his Cabinet for taking an unprecedented step in response to an unwarranted war."

This will be the first instance in which U.S. aircraft transported aid provided by the Japan Self-Defense Force to another country.

FEELING INCREASINGLY ABANDONED BY THE WEST, ZELENSKY MAKES A DESPERATE PLEA FOR MORE HELP

Emanuel also noted the recent anniversary of the Japan earthquake and tsunami, which struck the country in 2011 and took more than 18,000 lives, saying, "In that tragedy, American and Japanese forces worked side by side to rebuild Japan. Today, our alliance marks a new chapter in our history, as we come together to help our friends in Ukraine."

"This type of coordination might seem extraordinary, but this is what allies do," Emanuel added. "More importantly, this is what friends do. Whether it is a time of war, of disaster, or united in opposition to the acts of a pariah, the United States and Japan stand together. It is Putin's brutal aggression that will not stand."

Japan has made several policy changes in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The once refugee-shy nation announced on Tuesday that it intends to welcome Ukrainian refugees across its borders. The country also decided to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status on Wednesday over the invasion and has imposed several heavy sanctions against its former ally.

Japan is restricted by post-World War II rules that ban Japan from exporting or providing weapons to conflict zones.

