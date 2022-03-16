ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford City, PA

News to Use

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

Meeting • The Ford City High School Class of 1956 will hold its...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
POTUS
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ford City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Garda S Restaurant#State Route 66
The Associated Press

Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K’s last NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski got the defensive improvement he wanted to start the NCAA Tournament after some shaky performances down the stretch of his final season. Duke began the retiring Hall of Famer’s last journey through the brackets with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy