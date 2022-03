TOMS RIVER — Loved ones are raising funds for the man killed in a crash while he was learning how to ride a motorcycle on Sunday. Nicholas Cacciapaglia, 24, of Toms River lost control of his Harley Davidson in a parking lot and drove onto Route 37, according to Toms River police. He fell off the bike and slid into a lane where he was struck by an SUV.

