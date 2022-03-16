ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools consolidation project delayed

By John Price
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) officials announced Tuesday that a $22-million consolidation project within the school system has been put on hold until August 2024.

The school system received a deadline extension to use COVID-19 relief funding for the project, and Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said the delay brought some silver linings.

“That ended up being a blessing because we were on a really, really tight schedule to get this open by August of 23,” he said. “Because of the supply chain issues, it actually bought us some time. It’ll give our contractor more freedom to get the supplies in a timely manner and hopefully cause us to have some reduced costs as a result.”

The delay also entails that students at Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington Lee — all set for consolidation — will have more time in the schools. The newly constructed building for intermediate-level classes will be located adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary School, which will transition into a primary school.

