Matt Chapman has long shared a lot of similarities with former MVP Josh Donaldson. Both started their careers with the Athletics as strong defenders with inconsistent bats who seemed like they might fare better outside of the A's massive home park. We saw Donaldson explode upon his trade to the Blue Jays in 2015, and Chapman is looking to follow in his footsteps after being dealt to Toronto on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO