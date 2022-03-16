ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA bracket predictions: College basketball model releases surprising March Madness 2022 tournament picks

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket features a number of players who can lead their team to a national title. Iowa's Keegan Murray is averaging 23.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the nation. Murray will lead the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes against several serious contenders in the Midwest Region of the 2022...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
CBS Sports

March Madness: Saint Peter's becomes third 15 seed to advance to Sweet 16 with magical win vs. Murray State

The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament sprinkled more magic into the Big Dance on Saturday night as No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, just two days after earning its first-ever win in March Madness with a stunning upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky, punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 70-60 takedown of No. 7 seed Murray State in the second round.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
The Spun

Carolina Panthers Reportedly Sign 6-Time All-Pro

The Carolina Panthers have been active in free agency over the last couple of days. On Friday, they added a six-time All-Pro special teamer. Carolina signed former Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker to a three-year deal worth up to $7.6 million in total with $5 million guaranteed at signing. Hekker had spent the last 10 seasons with the Rams.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Has Surprise Trade Suggestion For Jordan Love

With Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future, that means backup Jordan Love could be expendable. Love was drafted to be the heir apparent to Rodgers just a few years ago, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks that...
NFL
CBS Sports

March Madness 2022: Re-seeding the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 teams from Gonzaga to Saint Peter's

The scores and results from the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament have flipped the bracket on its head. We've got four double-digit seeds into the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, a No. 15 seed over a No. 2 seed for the second straight year and a Sweet 16 matchup between a No. 10 and a No. 11 seed that will guarantee at least one double-digit seed to make the Elite Eight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Bracket#Hawkeyes#Cbs Sports
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Notable Quarterback In For A Tryout

The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Urban Meyer Story

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville lasted for less than a year, as the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning college football head coach toward the end of his first regular season. The decision to move on from Meyer wasn’t very surprising, considering the team’s on-field performance and the controversy...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy