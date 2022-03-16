ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Join Us for the King of Prussia Business District Block Party for CHOP on Sunday, April 3

 2 days ago

Image via King of Prussia District

King of Prussia Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP kick off with a Block Party for CHOP!

This day will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, featuring games (inflatable axe throwing, whack-a-mole and more!), adoptable and sanctuary farm animals from Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary, face painting, wandering children’s characters, fire trucks, a wandering magician, balloon artist.

See also Nahjee Grant, author of Aron’s Adventures children’s book series, music and so, so much more!

King of Prussia Town Center is an outdoor retail and dining destination located in King of Prussia near the King of Prussia Mall and the PA Turnpike, off Gulph Road. This one-of-a-kind, lifestyle-oriented locale features a mix of signature national retailers, unique restaurants, and wellness services.

Suggested donation of $5/person.

All proceeds go directly to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia Campus

Find out more info on the Block Party from the King of Prussia Business District on this event here.

Springtime in Montco: Budding Flowers, Singing Robins, and Patches of Lanternfly Eggs, Prime for Killing

Lanternfly eggs will soon be evident throughout the area, prime for scraping and elimination.Image via Luke Hearon at Creative Commons. While the area's most prolific summer pest won't fully appear until May, their harbinger — lanternfly eggs — make themselves known earlier. And that appearance provides an apt time to eliminate them, reducing future numbers before the adult bugs can lay siege to area yards, streets, parks, and gardens. Frank Kummer reports on the value of early action on this annual invasion for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ANIMALS
Plymouth Meeting and Willow Grove Malls Owner PREIT Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Its Ability to Stay in Business

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, has "substantial doubt" about being able to remain in business over the next year, according to the annual report the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MCCC Lively Arts Series Offers Great Family Experiences in Pottstown and Norristown Starting March 26

Montgomery County Community College's Lively Arts Series will present 'Jeff Boyer's Bubble Trouble' at the Steel River Playhouse Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. Join the Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series for its Young Arts Explorers and Family Series for great performances and activities for both children and adults right in your own backyard.
POTTSTOWN, PA
See a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County— It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It's an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester's Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Founder of Phoenixville’s Bluebird Distilling to Open Flagship Café & Cocktail Bar in Ardmore

Jared Adkins, Founder and Master Distiller of Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville, now expanding into Ardmore with speciality-roasted coffee. Jared Adkins, Founder and Master Distiller of the acclaimed Phoenixville distillery, Bluebird Distilling, is expanding his business beyond grain-to-glass spirits. His sister company, Char & Stave Coffee, is using the methodology he's...
ARDMORE, PA
