Join Us for the King of Prussia Business District Block Party for CHOP on Sunday, April 3

King of Prussia Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP kick off with a Block Party for CHOP!

This day will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, featuring games (inflatable axe throwing, whack-a-mole and more!), adoptable and sanctuary farm animals from Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary, face painting, wandering children’s characters, fire trucks, a wandering magician, balloon artist.

See also Nahjee Grant, author of Aron’s Adventures children’s book series, music and so, so much more!

King of Prussia Town Center is an outdoor retail and dining destination located in King of Prussia near the King of Prussia Mall and the PA Turnpike, off Gulph Road. This one-of-a-kind, lifestyle-oriented locale features a mix of signature national retailers, unique restaurants, and wellness services.

Suggested donation of $5/person.

All proceeds go directly to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia Campus .